Anna Smith, 98, of Lititz passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023. Born in Todd, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Rebecca (Hershey) Heeter. She was the wife of the late Marlin H. Smith who passed away in 1997.
She worked at Masonic Homes as a purchasing secretary for many years. Anna served as a Sunday schoolteacher at Saint Paul's Church of Elizabethtown and was an active member of the Lititz United Methodist Church, helping with their funeral luncheons and other ministry activities. In her free time, she was a proud member of the Christian Motorcyclist Association's, Glory Riders Chapter.
She is survived by her two sons, Harry J. Smith of Manheim, PA, and P. Richard Smith (Joyce) of Columbia, NC, and her daughter E. Lucile Heisey of Lititz, PA, as well as seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Carol Marie Wethey, brother Earl Heeter, and sister Marie Massa.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 1 PM-2 PM at Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 127 S Broad St., Lititz, PA with a service to follow at 2 PM. A private interment will be held at Grandview Memorial Park.
