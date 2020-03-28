Anna S. Stauffer, 83, of 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, died Thursday, March 26, 2020 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital after a brief illness.
Born in Penn Twp., Snyder County, she was the daughter of the late William and Lydia (Stauffer) Stauffer.
Anna loved people and loved serving. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse who worked for Reading Hospital for many years. She enjoyed being a nurse. She was active in the work of Weaverland Mennonite Church. She was involved in sewing circle. She did beautiful quilting and knotted countless comforters used by the Mennonite Central Committee for relief work. She was active in volunteer work in the community. She loved her family, all her nieces and nephews and their children, and grandchildren. Loved by many, she will be missed by many. She would say. "I live alone, but I am not alone; Jesus is with me."
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Auker and Dorothy Martin.
Due to the current public health crisis, services will be private. A memorial service scheduled at a later date. Burial will be in Weaverland Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Weaverland Church, 210 Weaverland Valley Rd., East Earl, PA 17519.
