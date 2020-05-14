Anna S. Martin, 80, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital unexpectedly of natural causes.
Born in Ephrata Township, Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Aaron A. and Rebecca (Sensenig) Brubacker. She was the only surviving sibling of her family. She was the wife of Clarence W. Martin for 58 years.
She was a member of Weaver Pike Mennonite Church.
Anna was a homemaker.
In addition to her husband, Anna is survived by a son, Walter B. husband of Sarah (Hoover) Martin of Penn Yan, NY; seven daughters, Frances, Esther, Norma, Arlene and Grace Martin, all of Ephrata, Laura, wife of Frank Hoover, Martha, wife of Reuben Newswanger, both of New Holland and a daughter-in-law, Linda Martin of Lititz. She is also survived by three sisters-in-law, Mary Brubacker and Lena Brubacker, both of Snyder County, Ida Ann Brubacker of Ephrata; 19 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Leonard Martin; two infant daughters, Mary and Bertha Martin; a grandson; two sisters, Martha S. Martin and Katie (Sensenig) Gehman and nine brothers, Harvey S., Leroy S., Amon S., Amos S., Titus S., Phares S., Luke S., Rufus S. and Aaron S. Brubacker.
A viewing will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the residence of Clarence W. Martin, 504 Gristmill Road, Ephrata, Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 1:30PM at the residence of Clarence W. Martin with further services at 2:00 PM from the Weaver Pike Mennonite Church, 28th Division Highway, Earl Township, with Bishop Joseph S. Weaver officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
