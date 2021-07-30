Anna S. (Martin) Zeiset, 84, of East Earl Township, passed away on July 27, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Eli M. Zeiset, until the time of his passing in 2010. Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late Noah K. and Emma (Shirk) Martin.
She was a member of Weaverland Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conference). She was a homemaker for most of her life.
Anna is survived by her son; Harold husband of Iris (Zimmerman) Zeiset of East Earl, three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings, Emma Zimmerman of Mifflinburg, PA, Noah Martin of Leola, PA, Elizabeth Zimmerman of Penn Yan, NY, Ada Zimmerman of Barnett, MO, Ivan Martin of Shippensburg, PA, Mary Hoover of Shippensburg, PA, Lena Zimmerman of Newville, PA and Harvey Martin of New Holland, PA.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Anna is predeceased by siblings; Aaron Martin, Lavina Nolt and Alta Martin.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. Weaverland Mennonite Church. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Thursday, August 5 from 2–4 p.m. and 6–8 p.m. at Fairmount Homes Farm Crest Chapel. Kindly omit flowers. Groff-High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
