Anna S. Kauffman, age 76 of 285 Suplee Road, Honey Brook, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022 at her home. She was the wife of the late John P. Kauffman who died March 2, 2022 and the late David B. King who died in 2011. She was born in Narvon, daughter of the late Levi D. and Sally Stoltzfus Riehl. Anna was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are 10 children: Benuel husband of Naomi King King of Stevens, Levi husband of Rachel King King of Paradise, David husband of Linda King King of Manheim, Daniel husband of Esther Blank King of Paradise, Sally wife of Daniel King of Leola, Jake husband of Annie Stoltzfus King of Ephrata, Rosanna wife of John King, Jr. of Leola, Samuel husband of Miriam Stoltzfus King of Paradise, Paul husband of Esther Beiler King of Kinzers, Becky wife of Jake Ervin of Gordonville, 6 step-children; Daniel S. husband of Barbara Esh Kauffman of Churchtown, Anna Mary wife of Melvin F. Stoltzfus of Ronks, Pricilla K. wife of John R. Stoltzfus of Honey Brook, John S. husband of Pricilla Suzanne Lantz Kauffman of Honey Brook, Ivan Jay husband of Suzanne Allgyer Kauffman of Honey Brook, Susie Ann wife of Leon F. Lapp of Dornsife, PA, 73 grandchildren, 35 step-grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 28 step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death 2 step-grandchildren, 5 step-great-grandchildren, a brother Jacob Riehl, and step-mother Rebecca King.
Funeral service will take place from, 287 Suplee Road, Honey Brook, on Monday, July 11 at 9 a.m. EST. Interment will be in Gap Road Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from time of this notice until time of service.
