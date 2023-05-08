Anna S. Beiler, 80, of 450 Walnut Run Rd., Strasburg entered into rest on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Gordonville, she was the daughter of the late Isaac Z. and Sadie R. Stoltzfus Lapp. She was the wife of John L. Beiler. They were married in 1966. A homemaker, Mrs. Beiler was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Also surviving: a daughter, Sadie L. Beiler, at home; sons, Michael married to Kathryn Fisher Beiler, Strasburg, David married to Mary Beiler Beiler, Quarryville; eight grandchildren; siblings, Christ married to Sadie Lapp, Gordonville, Emma married to the late Elam Glick, Nittany Valley, Michael married to Fannie Lapp, Levi married to Susie Lapp, both Quarryville, John married to Mary Lapp, Katie married to Sam Stoltzfus, both Gordonville, Elmer married to Edna Lapp, Quarryville; sister-in-law, Sarah Lapp, Gordonville. Two sons, Elmer and Elam and siblings, Leah Fisher, Eva Lapp and Aaron Lapp preceded her in death.
Funeral Services: 9 a.m. EST, Monday, May 8, 2023 from the late home with viewing there till the service. Interment: Bunker Hill Cemetery, Strasburg. Furman's Leola
