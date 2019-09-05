Anna Ruth Petersheim, age 79, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Stephen R. Petersheim who died March 16 of this year. Born in Ronks, she was the daughter of the late Amos H. and Naomi S. Fisher Fisher. She was an active member of Parkesburg Mennonite Church and was part of a prayer meeting group for over 50 years which still meets today. She was president of the West Chester Chapter of Women's Aglow. Anna Ruth graduated from Hoyt Nursing School of Lancaster with her LPN degree and later Delaware Community College for her CNA license. She was a CNA working at Brandywine Hospital until her retirement in 2010. She enjoyed the beach, hummingbirds, flowers, and counted cross-stitch.
She is survived by 6 children: John E. husband of Donna Kreider Petersheim with whom she resided, Naomi A. wife of Mahlon L. Glick of Narvon, Stephen R. Jr. husband of Verda Stoltzfus Petersheim of Gap, Ruth A. wife of David Romanoff of East Earl, Samuel M. husband of Marta Frederick Petersheim of Linville, VA, Orpha Rose wife of David E. Longenecker of Christiana, 19 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, and 5 siblings: Stephen S. husband of Rosene Fisher of Willow Street, Susie Stoltzfus of Bird in Hand, John B. Fisher of Hawaii, Lydia Z. wife of Amos K. Blank of East Earl, Naomi E. wife of Isaac S. Beiler of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by 9 siblings: Isaac L., Amos J., Jesse L., Katie late wife of Menno B. Stoltzfus, Miriam King, Eli B. late husband of D. Jean Greenawalt Fisher, Benjamin A., Joseph L., and Mary L. Stoltzfus. A special thank you to her care-giver Satta Kamara.
There will be a viewing at Calvary Monument Bible Church, 1660 Mine Road, Paradise, on Friday, September 6th, from 2 to 4 and again from 6 to 8 p.m. Memorial service will take place at the church on Saturday, September 7th at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Richard Buckwalter will be officiating. Interment will be private prior to the service in the Millwood Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Anna Ruth's memory to Parkesburg Mennonite Church, 44 E. 2nd Ave., Parkesburg, PA 19365. shiveryfuneralhome.com