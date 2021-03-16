Anna Ruth Lauver, 103, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Fairmount Homes Inc.
She was born in Earl Township to the late George and Mary Ella (Martin) Zimmerman and was the wife of the late Elam H. Lauver.
She was a member of Meadow Valley Mennonite Church 200 Meadow Valley Rd., Ephrata, PA., and was a homemaker.
Anna Ruth is survived by six children, John Z., married to Verna (High) Lauver of Ephrata, David Z., married to Erma (Shirk) Lauver of Ephrata, Esther L., married to Lloyd K. Wise of Denver, Ada Z., married to Ervin H. Nolt of California, MO, Anna Z. Lauver of Lititz, Margaret Z., married to Adam N. Zimmerman of New Holland; 33 grandchildren; 148 great-grandchildren and a brother, Ammon, married to the late Ruth (Wise) Zimmerman of New Holland.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by five great-grandchildren and eight siblings; Martha G., married to Henry N.Weaver, John N. M., married to Sadie H. (Horst) Zimmerman, Mary Ann, married to Harvey W. Martin, Paul M., married to Martha Z. (Zimmerman) Zimmerman, Esther M., married to Elmer E. Zimmerman, Amos M., married to Ada B. (Sensenig) Zimmerman and Marian (Zimmerman) Zimmerman, Abram E., married to Gracetta (Sensenig) Zimmerman Titus M., married to Verna Z. (Sensenig) Zimmerman.
A special thank you to the caregivers, nurses, and everyone involved at Fairmount Homes in making her past two years as pleasant as possible, during the times we were unable to be with her.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, March 21, 2021, from 5 to 8 PM at the Midway Mennonite Reception Center, 210 E. Lexington Road, Lititz. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021, at 9:30 AM at Meadow Valley Mennonite Church, 200 Meadow Valley Road, Ephrata. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
