Anna Ruth Fisher, 77, of Quarryville, entered into rest on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Eli and Elizabeth Borntrager.
Anna had worked as a C.N.A. at the Harrison House in Christiana for over 20 years. She was a lifelong resident of Quarryville and enjoyed taking walks around town and especially Huffnagle Park.
Anna is survived by 5 children: Brenda, wife of Richard Fleming of Wilcox, PA; Robert, husband of Lou Ann Fisher of Paradise; Shirley, wife of Roger Smith of Quarryville; James Fisher of Quarryville and Crystal Showalter of Nottingham. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Richard Grumelli.
There will be a graveside service at Georgetown United Methodist Cemetery, 1070 Georgetown Rd., Paradise, PA on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
