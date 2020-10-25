Anna Ruth Enders

Anna Ruth (Gehr) Enders, 96, of West Hempfield Township, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at UPMC Lititz. She was the wife of Ray H. Enders, to whom she was married for 73 years. She was born in Manor Twp., daughter of the late Harry D. and Olive Frey Gehr. She was a longtime member of Mountville Church of the Brethren where she served as a deacon. Anna Ruth was an avid seamstress, loved to cook at home and at the church, and enjoyed watching baseball.
Surviving in addition to her husband, three sons: David (Cathy Berkebile) Enders; James (Vicky Schoenberger) Enders; and Joel (Lori Hansen) Enders. Eight grandchildren: Michelle Ramos, Stephen (Lisa Reisinger) Enders, Alyssa (Konrad) Martin, Megan (Frank) Sabol, Timothy (Sarah Mitchell) Enders, Emily (William) Forbes, Jordan (Lily Steiner) Enders, and Collin Enders. Twelve great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one grandson: Nathan Enders, his wife Laura Lathen Enders, and their two sons: Jaden and Eli.
A Private Service was held for the family with interment in Mountville Brethren Cemetery. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
