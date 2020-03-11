Anna Ruth Duane, 68, of Mount Joy, passed away at her home on Monday, March 9, 2020. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Daniel and Dorothy Stuber Mentzer.
Mrs. Duane was employed as a machine operator for Y&S Company.
She is survived by her daughter Tammy, wife of William Armold, her son Scott, grandson Dylan, brothers Daniel and Steven Keller, and David Welk, sister Cynthia Norton, ex-husband Gary Duane, and her granddogs Abby, Diesel, Subie, Moose, Dank, and Duece.
Friends and relatives are invited to a Celebration of Life on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at her home, 1008 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy, PA 15772.
Private interment will be in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to her family at the above address.
