Anna Ruth Brosey, 91, of Manheim, passed away on June 28, 2023 at Hamilton Arms Center, Lancaster. Born in Lawn, she was daughter of the late John S. and Dorothy R. Lefevre Wenger. She was the loving wife of Clarence E. Brosey, and they were married for 74 years. Anna was a lab aide for the former Warner-Lambert, Lititz. She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Manheim. Anna was also a life member of Lawn Fire Company, Manheim Sportsman's Association, and Pfizer/Warner-Lambert Retirees. She enjoyed bowling, reading, bus trips and going to the mountains.
Surviving in addition to her husband, are three children; Vicki Yoder, Manheim, Ricky husband of Nancy Brosey, Cape Coral, FL, Lisa Brosey, Lititz, a grandson, Jonathan Brosey, two step grandsons, Jason Yoder, Jeremy Hammer, three step great granddaughters, Morgan and Alivia Yoder, and Emily Hammer. She was preceded in death by three brothers and four sisters.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Anna's Funeral Service at Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, 48 Market Square, Manheim, on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Anna's memory to Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, 48 Market Square, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.buchfuneral.com