Anna Rosenfeld Fitzkee, 89, formerly of Mount Joy, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Oak Leaf Manor North. Born in Manheim Township, she was the daughter of the late Henry H. and Anna (Neustadter) Rosenfeld. Anna was the wife of the late M. George Fitzkee who passed away on January 2, 2013.
Anna was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School class of 1949. She later graduated from Millersville University. Anna taught 2nd grade at the former Seiler Elementary School for 20 years. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Pennsylvania State Education Association, Donegal Education Association, and the Order of the Eastern Star, Elizabethtown Chapter. She enjoyed quilting and exercising.
Anna is survived by three children, Georgeanne Reardon, wife of Patrick of Marietta, Deborah R. Fitzkee of Manheim, and Peter Fitzkee, husband of Tanya Fitzkee of Salunga; three grandchildren; and two sisters, Mary Schroeder, wife of Vernon of Landis Homes and Agnes Hacker, wife of Ray of Landis Homes.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Elizabeth Dillard and Tina Brink; and two brothers, John and Henry Rosenfeld.
The family would like to thank Oak Leaf Manor North for the wonderful care they provided Anna over the past year and a half.
A memorial service honoring Anna's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Milanof-Schock Library, 1184 Anderson Ferry Rd., Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com