Anna R. Yerger, 107, of Lititz, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Moravian Manor. Born in Lititz, she was the daughter of the late Jacob B. and Florence Rudy Bomberger. Anna was the loving wife for 55 years to the late J. Roy Yerger who died in March of 1994. Anna was Valedictorian both at Rothsville High School in 1932, and at Millersville State Teachers' College in 1936 where she graduated with a degree in education. She taught third grade at John Beck Elementary School in Brunnerville; and later, at Rothsville Elementary School, Warwick School District, retiring in 1976. She was an active member of the Lititz Moravian Congregation, sang in the Senior Choir, taught Sunday school, and was a member of Women's Fellowship.
Surviving is a son, John R., husband of MaryLee Yerger of Lititz; grandchildren: Joy L. Yerger, Jonathan R. Yerger, David J. Reidenbaugh (Lara), Mark R. Reidenbaugh (Jenn); great grandchildren: Zachari C. Walker, Kayla Reidenbaugh, Kyle Reidenbaugh, and Grace Reidenbaugh; nephew: H. Fred Bomberger. Preceding her in death was a brother, Harry R. Bomberger.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Anna's memorial service at the Lititz Moravian Church, 8 Church Square, Lititz, on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 3:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family in the Eschbach Parlor at the church on Saturday afternoon from 1:30 PM until the time of the service. Interment will be private in the Lititz Moravian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Anna's memory to: Lititz Moravian Book of Remembrance, C/O Lititz Moravian Church, 8 Church Square, Lititz, PA 17543, or Moravian Manor, 300 West Lemon Street, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com