Anna R. Shertzer Crockett Groff

Anna R. Groff, 86, of Silver Spring, passed away on Wednesday morning, December 21, 2022 at St. Anne's Retirement Community. She was born in Salunga, daughter of the late Samuel and Rhoda (Neideigh) Shertzer. Anna attended Hempfield High School and later earned her GED. She worked at Sears progressing from part-time help to Human Resources Supervisor and all-around make-it-happen lady, retiring after 33 years of service. Anna was once awarded the coveted title of "Mrs. Sears". Years after her retirement, she still fielded calls from employees with questions regarding their benefits. Her sense of humor was evident in the many silly poems she wrote for co-workers and family members.
In 1993, at the age of 57, she bought her own home for the first time, commenting that she couldn't believe that she was allowed to live there. She repainted the whole interior and maintained the yard herself and was very proud of it. Anna was a member of Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ and enjoyed music, church activities (including Call to Care), dining out, solving jigsaw and word puzzles and providing rides to anybody who needed one. She loved her friends and grew increasingly disheartened as many passed away.
The center of her world was her family. Years ago, she cooked weekly Sunday dinners for her adult children and step-children. After grandchildren came along, she frequently babysat and never missed a school event that her grandchildren invited her to. She hosted Easter-egg-dyeing parties and hunts, lovingly-prepared Thanksgiving feasts and Christmases with mountains of presents. Anna held weekly "Nana Night" family gatherings for decades and was the glue that held her family together.
She will be greatly missed by her loving family, including her children: Cynthia (Ray) Molkenthin, Landisville; Craig Crockett, East Petersburg; Mark (Katie) Crockett, Mount Joy and Troy (Cynthia) Crockett, Lancaster. She was a proud Nana to grandchildren: Benjamin (Brittany) and Adam Crockett; Kristin (Drew) Cordell; Daniel Molkenthin and Molly (Tyler) Davidson. Eight great-grandchildren. Brother: Jay (Sherry) Shertzer, Lancaster. She was preceded in death by brothers: Samuel and Lee Shertzer and sisters: Geraldine Sweigart and Winona Shertzer.
The Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ, 450 West Main Street, Mountville, PA 17554 on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Patty Dodds, officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. followed by a luncheon in the church basement. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Anna's memory to Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ, www.mountvilletrinityucc.org. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com