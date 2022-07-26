Anna Paul Gillespie (nee Fish) passed away on July 12, 2022 in her home in Reinholds, PA with family by her side.
Anna was born on August 14, 1932 in Swedesboro and lived most of her life in Paulsboro, NJ. She relocated to Lancaster County permanently in June of 2021 to be closer to her daughter and son-in-law, Beth & Steve Good of Reinholds, PA and her grandsons Max & Dan Medaglia of Wyomissing, PA.
She was the oldest of Elizabeth F. (Thomson) & Benjamin L. Fish, Sr.'s five children. Anna graduated from Pierce Business School in Philadelphia, PA. After that she went on to have a forty-one-year career with E.I. DuPont Company. She started out as a secretary, then executive assistant and ended her career as an arbitrator, retiring in 1991. Anna was always active in her church, St. Paul's United Methodist in Paulsboro, NJ where she held several offices over the years and volunteered much of her time. She recently attended Salem Evangelical & Reformed Church in Reamstown, PA. Anna was a classy lady full of fun and extremely generous. She was fiercely independent, loving, accepting and wise. She was a great role model, mom, grandmother, daughter, sister, friend, neighbor, colleague and benefactor. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Wayne & Jean Fish of Greer, SC, Glenn & Chris Fish of Safety Harbor, FL and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother and sister-in-law, Nancy & Ben Fish, Jr., her sister and brother-in-law, Lois & Leon Lamson and one nephew, Troy Fish.
As per Anna's wishes her funeral services will be private for immediate family. Those wishing to honor Anna's memory may send donations to the Fish Family Scholarship Fund at Paulsboro High School where Anna was a 1949 graduate, 670 N. Delaware St., Paulsboro, NJ 08066 or another of Anna's favorite charities -Ranch Hope for Boys, PO Box 325, Alloway, NJ 08001. Arrangements by McBride Foley Funeral Home, Paulsboro, NJ. The family would like to thank all who have reached out to share stories about Anna how funny she was, how generous she was and how she touched so many lives. If you knew Anna, you were truly blessed! Memories can be shared at www.mcbridefoleyfh.com.
