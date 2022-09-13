Anna P. Thompson, 92 formerly of Fairview Avenue, Lancaster passed away Sunday morning, September 11, 2022 at Lancaster Nursing and Rehab. Born in Maytown, PA on February 23, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Walter K. and Violet Marks Young. She was the wife of Richard E. Thompson, who preceded her in death on October 16, 2017.
Anna worked at Schick and RCA and retired from Hamilton Watch in 1971. She was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church for many years. She enjoyed knitting. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren and spending time with them.
Anna will be missed by her daughter, Barbara A. Griffe of Ephrata and her son, Gerard D., husband of Teresa Thompson of Leola and her grandchildren, Jennifer Corcoran, Douglas Griffe, Patrick and Elizabeth Thompson and great grandchildren, Katie and Kyle Corcoran and Tessa Thompson. She was preceded in death by her great grandson, Chase Corcoran; brothers, Walter K. Young, Jr. and Jacob F. Young and her sisters, Mildred Kilgore and Mary Eshleman.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Anna's Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 11AM from St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 440 Saint Joseph Street, Lancaster with Father Pang Tcheou as celebrant. Friends will be received at the church on Thursday from 10 to 11AM. Interment will be held in the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Bausman. Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in Anna's memory to Hospice & Community Care or to St. Joseph's Catholic Church. For other information, please call 717-393-1776 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
Melanie B. Scheid
Funeral Directors & Cremation Services Lancaster & Conestoga
A living tribute »