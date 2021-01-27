Anna P. Fedock departed this earth, and entered the heavenly kingdom of her Lord and Savior, on Thursday January 21, 2021. She had been a resident of St. Anne's Retirement Community, West Hempfield Twp., PA for the past four years. After testing positive for Covid-19 on her 97th birthday, Anna had a negative test following her quarantine period. Although her cause of death was attributed to natural causes, the loneliness, isolation, heartbreak, and confusion created by the ongoing CCP virus, greatly contributed to, and hastened, her decline and passing, despite the dedicated and loving care she received at St. Anne's.
Born in Central City, PA, on January 6, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Katren (Glovna) Pribish. In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Andrew S. Fedock, and her siblings John (Herbie), Andrew, Michael, Mary, Nick, and Kathryn.
Anna is survived by her daughter Sandralee wife of Woody Gingrich, Lancaster, Grandchildren Laurie Andrews (Martin), Conway, SC, Lisa Weems (Kevin), Lancaster PA, Chris Gingrich (Jerri) Myrtle Beach, SC, and Great Grandchildren Rurik Weicksel, SC, Nikki Weems, PA, Tyler Andrews, SC, and Carlee Andrews, SC., and numerous nieces and nephews, and their families.
Anna was a strong-willed, but humble and selfless woman. She had a lasting impact on the lives of every one of her family members, as well as her circle of friends and neighbors, and easily made friends with anyone she met. Born into the Russian Orthodoxy, she converted to the Roman Catholic faith early in life. Anna was a devoted member of St. John Neumann parish attending daily mass there, and at St. Anne's during her time of residence. She also enjoyed her part in the choir, hospital and nursing home visitations, and various other parish activities.
Her unfailing devotion to God and to her family informed every aspect of her life, guiding her every word and action. As the matriarch of her immediate family, she leaves behind a legacy of unconditional love and devotion, always putting the needs of other before her own.
Anna was proud of her Slovak heritage and truly loved and cared for every one of her extended family members. Until recent years she was always eager and able to attend the yearly Pribish Family reunions and many other family milestones. At home she continued to speak with her daughter in Slovak, sometimes frustrating other less literate listeners. She often referred to herself as a "stedda babba" (old grandmother), so much so that the staff at St. Anne's also called her that. Most popular with her immediate family were her many Slovak delicacies especially her Rye Soup and Gob (whoopie pie) recipes.
Earlier in her life Anna grew up in Central City, PA but moved to Lancaster with her husband Andy and their daughter, following the demise of the coal mining industry that supported much of the workforce in western PA. Finding employment at RCA, in the Reprographics Department, she completed 30 years of service until her retirement in 1986. While she kept a fastidious home for her husband and child, she took in and cared for her aged and ailing in-laws, while still managing to work full-time. She also found time to tend to their bountiful vegetable garden. Over the years Ann and Andy never passed up an opportunity to babysit or visit with any of their grandchildren or great grandchildren.
Remembrances of "Grandma":
Mother was precious to our family. We visited her as often as our active lives allowed. Mom was always patient and there for us when we needed her. The hardest thing I ever had to do was admit her to a nursing home. Overall, the first residence was not the best decision. We didn't have to search too long to find Mom's new permanent home, St. Anne's Retirement Community, which exceeded our expectations. Mother couldn't have been happier during her 4-1/2 years there. She enjoyed making new friends and attending the many activities the staff provided daily. Mother's favorite was Bingo, and if she won, she would pick a Hershey Bar and insist on sending it home to my husband, Woody. Thanks to all of the nursing staff, and the whole community, Mom felt loved and special with their loving touch and compassionate care that we as a family were deprived of during this COVID-19 plagued year. I will surely miss Ma and the many moods she displayed during these last few years with her. I'm certain she is with Our Lord, and her family and friends, in heaven. Love U, Ma.
Sandy
I recall all the Holidays we spent at Grandma's. Birthdays too! Grandma cooked and baked for the whole family; boyfriends welcomed as well. Her homemade perogies were the best! She would rarely sit down with us until she was sure we all had plenty to eat. At Christmas, we had the traditional Slovak meal, Velija. Beforehand, Grandma would put honey on Oplatky, (wafers), that we each got a piece of. Then she would make a cross on our foreheads, with honey, and pronounce a separate blessing for each of us. Grandma had a heart of gold. She lived a long happy life and I will miss her forever!
Laurie
Grandma was just the sweetest in the whole world. I'm so happy she was with us so long, and we'll miss and love her forever! Grandma always laughed if we complained of aging and say, "Don't get Old Honey", yet Grandma reached 97 years old.
I will miss seeing her and talking with her.
Lisa
Grandma will always be remembered for her kind smile, sweet laugh, and her keen lighthearted sense of humor. Always virtuous, her generosity and genuine care for others was felt by everyone she came in contact with. She always made the family gatherings at her home have a close-knit feel, made extra special with her home cooked traditional meals. For us, she will live forever in our hearts and minds, while her physical presence will be dearly missed. Her love was the "glue" of the family, and we will strive to keep that same unconditional sense of family, going forward in her honor.
Chris
The one memory I have was that Grandma was a strong and dedicated person! When we came to visit, she would be mowing the grass meticulously. She was at least 70 years old at the time. Amazed me!
Rurik
My special memory of Grandma was that no matter if it was a family dinner, or if I showed up at her house out of the blue just to say Hello, she was always there with open arms full of loving hugs!! We would hang out often and just talk and have snacks.
Grandma had so much love for everyone!
Nikki
Although I moved away at eight, I remember Grandma having us over for Easter lunch and dinner with the whole family there. I miss that a bunch! When my Mom or MomMom would bring me to Grandma's, she always had snacks in jars for us and almonds too. I will miss her, but I'll always take her advice and "never get old!"
Carlee
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Friday, January 29, 2021 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Rd, Lancaster, PA 17601. Interment will follow in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Anna's memory may be made to the church at the above address.