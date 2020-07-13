Anna N. (Sensenig) Burkholder, 88, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, from natural causes not related to COVID-19.
She was born in Lancaster County to the late John B. and Mary (Nolt) Sensenig, and was the wife of Titus W. Burkholder with whom she shared 69 years of marriage.
She was a member of Valley View Mennonite Church.
Anna was a homemaker.
In addition to her husband, Anna is survived by six children, Michael (Laura) Burkholder of Lititz, Melvin (Ellen) Burkholder of Cambridge Springs, Gerald (Rosene) Burkholder of Kennes, IL, Doris Jean (Vernon) Weaver of Elverson, Anne (John) Burkholder of Colby, WI, Glenn (Margaret) Burkholder of Bancroft, Ontario; 43 grandchildren; 110 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Noah (Esther) Sensenig of Quarryville, John (Pauline) Sensenig of Nottingham, Melvin (Phoebe Ann) Sensenig of East Earl; five sisters, Ruth Hoover of Myerstown, Frances (Harlan) Martin of New Holland, Evelyn Snyder of Ephrata, Verna (Leon) Burkholder of Ephrata, Esther (Lloyd) Fox of East Earl and a brother-in-law, Ellis Martin of Ephrata.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers; three sisters; a granddaughter and a great-granddaughter.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM, at the Valley View Mennonite Church, 194 Gockley Road, Stevens, PA 17578. Funeral services will be held at the church on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 10 AM. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »