Anna N. Mason, 80, of Lancaster, passed away at her home on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Milton and Anna Newman. Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce D. Manson.
Anna was born in Brooklyn, New York, and graduated from Brooklyn College of Banking. After college and working in the banking industry in New York, Anna and her husband moved to Reno, Nevada, lived there for several years before moving to Pennsylvania. They became the Co-editor of the Train Collectors Quarterly for 27 years and proofreader for other publications.
Over their lifetime, Anna and Bruce Manson adopted various dogs from animal shelters. Out of love, they typically chose a dog least likely to be adopted. The pet they chose created a special bond with Anna and Bruce.
Anna is survived by her sister, Christine Friedman (Thomas) of California, and first cousin Paul Redecha of Venice, FL.
A private graveside service will be held at Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Anna's name can be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602.