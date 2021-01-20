Anna McCarty, 86, of Manheim Township, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. She was born in Newark, NJ to the late Benjamin and Minnie (DeJohn) Creutzberger. Anna married her high school sweetheart, Daniel J. McCarty, and enjoyed a wonderful marriage until his death in 2003.
Anna and Daniel both worked for RCA in Lancaster, with Anna working on the production line. A member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church, she had been active with the seniors group. Anna enjoyed her grandchildren, and she was involved with rearing son Glenn's children.
She is survived by three children, George P. McCarty of Lancaster, Diane, wife of Bob Shultz of Lancaster, and Glenn D., husband of Nanette (Duke) of Marietta; four grandchildren, Chelsy, wife of Tyler Falk, Cayla McCarty, Jason Lewis and Kim Lewis; and five great-grandchildren, Carter Lewis, Sierra Lewis, Jason Lewis, Jr., Taya Weeks, and Kiri McNeil. In addition to her parents and husband, Anna was preceded in death by an infant son, George P. McCarty, and her siblings Peter Creutzberger and Marie Brown.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 10 AM at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601, with The Rev. Daniel F.X. Powell as Celebrant. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
