Anna May Breidenstein, she was the daughter of Elmer L. and Deborah E. Weyandt Breidenstein. She was born in Muhlenburg Township, Berks County.
She was baptized in protestant faith. She was married 44 years to the late Philip Thomas Murphy who died in 1991.
Surviving are two sons, a daughter, three grandchildren, five great grandchildren, a sister, Dorothy Riegel, Shoemakersville, PA; and two brothers, Elmer, Fleetwood, PA and Richard, Temple, PA. She was preceded in death by 3 sisters, Pauline, Helen and Mildred also 2 brothers, Leroy and Paul.
She moved to Lancaster County in 1959. She worked at Hager's Dept. Store till closing in 1975 and was transferred to Watt & Shand retiring in 1992. She loved working outdoors, growing house plants, crocheting, classic country music. She was blessed with wonderful friends, neighbors, and her children.
In honor of Anna's final wishes, she will be laid to rest with her late husband at Silver Spring Cemetery in a private service. Please omit flowers. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville
