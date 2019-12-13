Anna Mary Youtz, 88, of Manheim, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Pleasant View Retirement Community. Born in Penn Township, she was the daughter of the late Melvin G. and Erma C. Smith Hoffer. Anna was the loving wife of the late John S. Youtz who passed away in 2004. She was a homemaker and in her earlier years she worked as a machine operator for the former Noggles Garment Factory, Manheim. Anna was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Manheim and Elstonville Motorcycle Club.
Surviving is a sister-in-law, Peggy Hoffer of Manheim and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by four siblings, Abel Hoffer, Enos Hoffer, Dorothy H. Sauder, and Helen R. Miller.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Anna's memorial service in Hoffer Auditorium at Pleasant View Retirement Community, 544 North Penryn Road, Manheim on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family immediately following the service with light refreshments. Interment is private in Graybill's Brethren Cemetery, Elm.
In lieu of flowers those desiring may send memorial contributions in Anna's memory to Pleasant View Retirement Community, Benevolent Care Endowment Fund, 544 N. Penryn Road, Manheim 17545. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com