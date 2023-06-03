Anna Mary (Weaver) Hurst, 90, of Ephrata, passed away on June 1, 2023 at Wellspan Ephrata Hospital.
Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late Aaron M. and Emma M. (Weaver) Weaver.
She was the wife of Paul Burkholder Hurst, with whom she married on November 27, 1952 and shared seventy years of marriage.
She was a member of Martindale Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conference) and was a homemaker.
Anna Mary is survived by her husband, four sons: Clair L. husband of Lorraine H. (High) Hurst of Kirkwood, Lawrence W. husband of Eva Jane Z. (Zimmerman) Hurst of Loyesville, Paul W. husband of Wilda M. (Hursh) Hurst of Ephrata, Mark W. husband of Kathryn M. (Martin) Hurst of Myerstown, her five daughters: Janice W. wife of Nevin Martin of East Earl, Jean W. Hurst of Ephrata, Marie W. wife of George N. Hoover of Elizabethville, Lorene W. wife of Glen R. Martin of Jonestown and Wilma W. wife of Harold M. Wise of Lebanon. Also surviving are 59 grandchildren, 172 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, two brothers: Irvin W. husband of Verna Weaver of Stevens and Melvin W. husband of Anna (Hackert) Weaver of Denver and sister-in-law: Evelyn Weaver.
She is predeceased by her parents, brothers: Ivan W. husband of Naomi (Horning) Weaver, Aaron W. husband of Judy (Hibshman) Weaver, George W. Weaver, sisters: Edna Weaver, Verna wife of Amos Horning, Edith wife of Jesse Weaver and Emma W. wife of Paul Hurst and Melvin Burkholder, sister-in-law: Esther Weaver, grandchildren: Miriam Newswanger and Wesley Hurst, 5 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 5, 2023 at 9:30 AM at Martindale Mennonite Church, 905 Martindale Road, Ephrata, PA 17522 with Bishop Amos G. Martin officiating. A viewing will be held on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata, PA 17522 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Burial in Martindale Mennonite Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
C. Stanley Eckenroth Home for Funerals is entrusted with the arrangements.
