Anna Mary Stoltzfus, 78, of 116 Forest Hill Rd., Leola, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021. Born in Gap, she was the daughter of the late Samuel E. and Rebecca Stoltzfus Fisher. She was the wife of Elam H. Stoltzfus. A homemaker, she really enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Anna Mary was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to her husband, she will be greatly missed by: 12 children, Alvin married to Linda King Stoltzfus, Gordonville, Mervin married to Barbara Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, Wilmer David Stoltzfus, Linda married to Joel Fisher, all of Leola, Samuel married to Sadie Mae Speicher Stoltzfus, Elmer Duane Stoltzfus, both of Dunnegan, MO, Elam Jr., married to Sadie Smoker Stoltzfus, Gap, Barbara married to Daniel Fisher, Leola, Mark Allen married to Rose Anne Fisher Stoltzfus, Fair Play, MO, Ruth married to Gideon King, Gordonville, Anna Mary married to Samuel Smoker, Jr., Michael Leroy Stoltzfus, both of Leola; 52 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 4 siblings, Samuel married to Anna, Leroy, Henry married to Anna, and Lizzie.
She was preceded in death by: 6 grandchildren, Mahlon Jay, James Lamar, Alvin James, Rebekah Sue, Emily Rose, and a stillborn baby boy; 5 siblings: Elam, Benjamin, Barbara, Sarah, and Linda.
Funeral services will be held from the Fisher Residence, 112 Forest Hill Road, Leola, on Monday, August 2, 2021 at 9 a.m. EST with interment following in Upper Millcreek Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's – Leola
