Anna Mary Smucker, stillborn infant daughter of Christian K. & Annie Esh Smucker of 683 Fallowfield Road, Atglen, PA, passed away at the UPMC of Lititz, on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
Surviving besides her parents are 3 siblings: Rachel, David, Jonathan Smucker, grandparents: David E. & Arie S. Blank Smucker of Atglen, Elmer K. & Annie King Esh of Ronks, great-grandmother: Malinda Smucker Blank of Christiana and step great-grandmother Rebecca Stoltzfus King of Bird In Hand.
A funeral service took place on Thursday, July 7th, at the late home with interment in the Fisher's Amish Cemetery.
