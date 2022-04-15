Anna Mary (Sensenig) Sauder, 87, of Lititz, passed away on April 13, 2022 as a resident of Landis Homes. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Aaron L. and Emma M. (Martin) Sensenig. She was the loving wife of the late Christian W. Sauder, who she married on February 12, 1955 and shared sixty-two loving years of marriage until the time of his passing on December 23, 2017.
Anna Mary was a member of Martindale Mennonite Church. She worked for S. Clyde Weaver at Green Dragon Market for many years. She volunteered for many years at the Ephrata ReUzit Shop, was a seamstress, enjoyed taking bus trips and vacations to Spruce Lake Retreat in the Poconos with her family.
She is survived by her children; Cindy, wife of Sid Good, of Ephrata and Galen, husband of Twila (Hess) Sauder, of Lancaster; six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and a daughter-in-law, Jeanette (Burkholder) Sauder of Stevens, PA. In addition to her parents and her husband, she is predeceased by her son; Calvin Sauder, who passed away on December 19, 2017 and her siblings; Earl, husband of Dorothy Sensenig and Esther, wife of Wilmer Martin.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Landis Homes for their wonderful, loving care of our mother for so many years.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Martindale Mennonite Church, 171 Hurst Road, Ephrata, PA 17522. Viewings will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the church and on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 from 9:30 AM to 10:00 AM. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Anna Mary's memory to Landis Homes, 1001 E Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
Eckenroth Home for Funerals in Terre Hill is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.