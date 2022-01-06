Anna Mary Mentzer Renninger, 81, of Lancaster, formerly New Holland, entered into rest Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Born in Goodville; daughter of the late John and Edna Newswanger Pfaunmiller; wife of the late Charles Mentzer who died in 1991. A homemaker, she attended Petra Church, New Holland.
Survived by: two children, Jeffrey Mentzer, Harrisburg, Glenda wife of Russell Waltman, Philippi, WV; several grandchildren. A son Robert; and brothers, John and Galen preceded her in death.
Funeral Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola. Viewing: 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. Interment: Eby’s Cemetery, Leola.
Furman’s-Leola
