Anna Mary Martin, 86, of East Earl, passed away at her daughter's home in Lebanon, on Saturday, September 11, 2021.
She was the wife of the late Ira H. Martin who died in 2013. Born in Voganville, she was the daughter of the late Eli M. and Mary Z. Nolt Huber.
Anna Mary was a homemaker and a member of the Bowmansville Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
Surviving are four sons, Leroy husband of Rose Martin of Colby, WI, Lester husband of Mary Martin of Loyal, WI, Marvin husband of Rosanna Martin of Colby, WI, and Alvin husband of Sarah Martin of Unity, WI; a daughter, Ruth wife of James Hoover of Lebanon; 57 grandchildren, 124 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Eli husband of Emma Huber of Narvon, and David husband of Joyce Huber of Leonardtown, MD; four sisters, Lydia Zimmerman of Goshen, IN, Katie wife of Enos Leinbach of Loysville, Emma Seibel of Columbia and Alice wife of Phares Martin of Mohnton. She was preceded in death by two sons, Paul, whose widow Martha remarried Lester O. Martin, Jr. of Fredericksburg, and Ira Lamar whose widow Gladys resides in Stratford, WI; three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a brother, John Huber.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, September 20, at 9:30 A.M. at the Bowmansville Mennonite Church, Oaklyn Drive, Narvon, PA with Bishop Leon S. Zimmerman officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing will be held on Sunday, from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. and 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata, PA. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.
