Anna Mary Lantz, 60, of 53 Hatville Rd., Gordonville entered into rest on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Levi J. Lantz, Gordonville, and the late Sadie G. King Lantz. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. In addition to her father, she is survived by: brothers, Amos husband of Linda Ann Stoltzfus Lantz, Gordonville, Levi, Jr., husband of Tammy Sweigart Lantz, New Holland; sisters, Esther widow of Reuben King, Loysville, Martha wife of Melvin Beiler, Honey Brook, Linda wife of Daniel Zook, Paradise, Susan wife of Steven Yoder, Gap.
Funeral Services: 12 Noon, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 from the home of Samuel King, 38 Fieldcrest Ln., Gordonville. Viewing: at the late home till the service. Interment: Millwood Cemetery. Furman's Leola
