Anna Mary Heller, 81, formerly of Lancaster County, passed Friday, February 28, 2020 at home in Canton, Pa.

Born July 10, 1938 in Lancaster, a daughter of Clarence and Anna (Snavely) Heller.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a sister; Esther Heller, a brother; Clarence (Lois) Heller, sister-in-law; Lorraine Petersheim, brother-in-law; Gerald Heller and a nephew; Bruce Heller.

Surviving is her husband of 62 years; Donald, sons; Doug (Karen) Heller of Canton, Darrell (Lynn) Heller of Lenexa, KS, Dwight (Heather) Heller of Hughesville, six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; sister; Marion Hallman, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; Walter Portersheim, Ruthie (Irvine) Blank, Shirley (Wilmer) Musser, Irvin (Chris) Heller, Linda Heller, Harry (Michelle) Heller, James (Carol) Heller and Warren (Chris) Heller all of Lancaster, several special nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 5-7 P.M., Thursday, March 5, at Pepper Funeral Home, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton and 10-11 A.M. Friday at St. John's United Methodist Church in Grover, Pa. Services will follow 11 A.M. at the Church.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. John's United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 313, Canton, Pa 17724. www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.

Mar 5
Viewing
Thursday, March 5, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Pepper Funeral Home
578 Springbrook Drive
Canton, PA 17724
Mar 6
Viewing
Friday, March 6, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. John's United Methodist Church
Main Street
Grover, PA 17735
Mar 6
Funeral Service
Friday, March 6, 2020
11:00AM
St. John's United Methodist Church
Main Street
Grover, PA 17735
