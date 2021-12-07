Anna Mary Beiler, age 69, of Narvon, passed away at her home on Sunday, December 5, 2021. She was the wife of the late Warren Eldon Beiler, who passed away on July 5, 1996. She was born in Gap, daughter of Amanda Petersheim Lantz of Kinzers and the late Amos K. Lantz. She was a very active member of the Honey Brook Community Church. She was very involved with Handyman Ministries of Gordonville and the Nativity in Honey Brook. She loved music and gardening. She was known as the neighborhood grandmother and was a life giver.
Surviving besides her mother are 6 children: Phoebe Beiler of Denver, PA, Matt husband of Brandi Reid Beiler of Honey Brook, Tim husband of Jane Gladchun Beiler of Ephrata, Joanna wife of Danny Anderson of Narvon, Rachelle wife of Nick Otasu of Fallbrook, CA, Louella Beiler of Santa Rosa, CA, 8 grandchildren, 5 siblings: Sally A. wife of Timothy Englerth of Paradise, Paul husband of Shirley Engle Lantz of Willow Street, Wilma wife of Mel Beiler of Gap, Amos Lantz, Jr. of Gap and Lauren Lantz of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by a brother John Marvin Lantz.
A memorial service will take place at the Honey Brook Community Church, 3940 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook, PA, on Friday, at 11 a.m. There will be a public viewing at the church on Thursday, December 9th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A private burial will take place in the Pequea Amish Mennonite Cemetery prior to the memorial service. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Handyman Ministries, P.O. Box 114, Gordonville, PA 17529. shiveryfuneralhome.com