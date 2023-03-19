Anna Martha Wingert, 96, of Manheim passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Pleasant View Communities, Manheim. Born in Mount Joy, she was the daughter of the late Irvin and Anna Hostetter Wolgemuth. She was the loving wife of the late Blaine A. Wingert who died in 2018. A homemaker, Anna Martha was a member of Manheim Brethren In Christ Church. She volunteered at the Mount Joy Gift & Thrift, MCC and Meals on Wheels, Manheim area. Her interests included gardening, reading, puzzles, sewing, cooking and she loved to spend time with her family.
Surviving are four daughters: Doris Imhoff of Washington, IL, Sharon wife of Willis Diffendall of Lititz, Marlene wife of Robert Locker of Manheim and Joyce wife of Jeffrey Hertz of Kempton; five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and a brother, Earl Wolgemuth of Manheim. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Wanda Wingert and four siblings: Lester Wolgemuth, Ruth Heisey, Alma Engle and Ethel Kreider.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Anna Martha's Memorial Service at Crossroads Church, 800 Donegal Springs Road, Mount Joy on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family immediately following the service. Interment will be private in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Anna Martha's memory to Pleasant View Communities, Benevolent Care Endowment Fund, 544 North Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com