Anna Marie Palmer, 88, of Willow Street, passed away peacefully with her family by her side to be with Jesus and her beloved husband, Jack, on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Oak Leaf Manor in Landisville. Born in Johnstown, PA she was the daughter of the late John and Anna (Goff) Dluhos. She was married to the late John J. (Jack) Palmer, who passed away in 2006.
She was a graduate of Johnstown High School in 1950. Anna Marie was also a sales associate for the former Rebman's Store in Lancaster, where she enjoyed helping customers who came in to the store.
Anna Marie loved to cook, especially her "Pigs in a Blanket" (Halupki) and stuffed peppers. She was a huge Philadelphia Flyers fan and also enjoyed watching her Steelers and Notre Dame Football. Her family brought her the most joy in her life and she especially loved being with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and Utley, the family Pug!!
Anna Marie was a longtime member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lancaster, and just recently accepted Jesus as her personal Savior and Lord! She was also a very caring and loving person to all who knew her and so appreciated her friends and neighbors who always looked after her well-being after her husband's passing.
The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you the staff at Oak Leaf Manor North and to Caring Hospice for the care and compassion they provided to our precious mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Anna Marie.
She is survived by her son, John (Jack) Patrick Palmer husband of Gretchen L. (Zerphy) Palmer of Lititz; four grandchildren, Kristen L. (Ryan P.) Brokaw of Lititz, Zachary T. Frey of Waldorf, MD, Kelly N. and Kerry M. Palmer, both of Lititz; three great-grandchildren, Ethan, Miley and Lacey Brokaw of Lititz. Also surviving is a brother, James Dluhos husband of Marcia of Myrtle Beach, SC and a host of loving nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, John Dluhos and William Dluhos, and her sister, Margaret Drenchko.
A Service Celebrating Anna Marie's Life will be held at 11AM on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will follow in St Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 9:30-11AM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Anna Marie's memory may be made to Caring Hospice Services, 101 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to Oak Leaf Manor North, 2901 Harrisburg Pike, Landisville, PA 17538. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com