Anna Marie "Nancy" Carvell, 92, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022 in Elizabethtown.
She was the wife of the late Ralph B. Carvell, who passed away in 1993. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Frances J. and Anna Marie Heidig Draude.
Anna worked as an administrative assistant for the former Avco Financial Services, Inc. until her retirement in 1987. Following this, she worked part-time for Weis Market in the Manor Shopping Center for 16 years, working into her mid-80s.
She was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where she organized funeral luncheons and assisted with the gift card program. She loved her church and her faith was very important to her.
She is survived by her niece, Stephanie married to Todd McCrery of Lancaster, her nephew Christopher married to Gail Winegardner Draude of East Petersburg, and several great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Francis J. "Bud" Draude, Jr.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 11AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, PA. Interment will follow in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in her memory to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com