Anna Marie Bare, 92, of Lititz, PA, passed peacefully at Brethren Village on December 28, 2020. Born July 29, 1928 in Fountain Springs, PA, Anna Marie was the daughter of the late Charles and Anna (Spaeder) O'Neill. Loving wife of Elmer C. Bare, Anna Marie and Elmer were married at St. Mary's Catholic Church on September 15, 1951 in Lancaster, PA and spent 68 years together until his passing in 2019.
A 1946 graduate of McCaskey High School, Anna Marie was employed as a legal secretary for the Appel Law Firm in Lancaster, PA. Defying the odds of that time, Anna Marie went back to school in the mid-sixties to obtain a degree from Millersville University. She began her teaching career in 1971 as a High School English Teacher at Hempfield High School. In 1975, she completed her Masters of Education from Millersville University. Following her retirement from Hempfield High School in 1990, Anna Marie served as an adjunct professor for the English department at Harrisburg Area Community College-Lancaster Campus.
A loyal and faithful servant to her Lord, Anna Marie was a charter member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Over her 42-year membership, she served as co-chairman of the Christmas Bazaar, was a member of the parish council, and served as a lector. For several years during her life at Brethren Village, Anna Marie served as the secretary of the Resident Council.
Through the years, Anna Marie found joy in sewing and was noted as an accomplished seamstress. She enjoyed playing bridge, designing crafts for the bazaar and attending her grandchildren's activities. Her family meant the world to her and she cherished spending time with them. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend who will be missed greatly.
She is survived by three daughters: Betty Windstein wife of Jeff, Peggy Sanbower wife of John, and Jeanne Eberly wife of Russ. Also surviving are six grandchildren: Kate Hagar, Jenn Womble, Tammy Sunwall, Becky Sanbower, Eric Revak and Amy Bluma; six great-grandchildren: Payton, Caleb, Hadley, and Luke Womble, Connor Sunwall, and Layla Revak; niece: Peggy O'Neill and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Anna Marie was preceded in death by four siblings.
Mass of Christian Burial will be privately held at St. John Neumann Catholic Church. The Funeral Mass was livestreamed on Thursday, December 31st, 2020 at 11AM and will be available in the streaming archives on St. John Neumann's webpage: sjnlancaster.org. Interment will be held at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John Neumann Catholic Church, membership.faithdirect.net/pa443 and / or the Brethren Village Good Samaritan Fund, bv.org/giving.
The family would like to extend a genuine and sincere thank you to the caregivers at Brethren Village and to Hospice and Community Care for the warm and compassionate care given to Anna Marie.
