Anna "Maria" Salerno, age 96, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on October 9, 2020 at the Mennonite Home in Lancaster, where she had resided since September, 2014. She was born in Puccianiello-Caserta, Italy on November 29, 1923 to the late Aniello and Maria Michela (Sacco) Fusco and was the widow of Alexander "Sandy" John Salerno who passed away in 2000.
Maria met and married the love of her life, Sandy, during World War II while Sandy was serving in the United States Army stationed in Italy. Maria would visit the camp and did sewing and ironing for the soldiers. A wonderful relationship developed and they married at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Santa Barbara, Italy on August 30, 1945. Maria came to the United States in 1946 and became a United States Citizen in 1948. She was so proud when her husband, who was a Barber, purchased the then Gene and Jack Barber shop on N. Duke Street across from the Lancaster County Courthouse in 1966.
Maria worked as a laborer at the former Polan Katz Umbrella Factory and Schick Electric Corp. before retiring.
She was a former member of the Woman's Auxiliary of the Lafayette Fire Company and the Knights of Columbus. She was also a member of the Italian-American Club of Lancaster and St. Anthony of Padua Seniors Club.
She volunteered over 25 years for St. Anne's Retirement Home doing sewing, driving residents to Kmart and working the annual chicken BBQ.
She enjoyed sewing for her family, friends and neighbors. She knitted and crocheted many Afghans and Doilies, she enjoyed gardening flowers and vegetables and she enjoyed cooking and baking. She also enjoyed her many trips to Italy to visit with her family and friends.
She is survived by her two daughters, Rose Marie Salerno wife of Michael Hutchinson of Campbell, CA and Linda A Conley wife of Larry Conley of Ocean Pines, MD, her daughter-in-law, Janet Salerno of Mechanicsburg, her grandchildren, Laura Patterson, James Patterson, Michael Salerno and his wife Lauren, Marc Salerno and girlfriend Danielle Shealer, Sheila Hershey wife of Jeremy Hershey, her great-grandson, Shae Salerno and great-granddaughter, Ariya Salerno. She was pre-deceased by her son, Anthony (Tony) Salerno, her brothers, Celestino Fusco and Nicola Fusco and her sister, Rosaria Bifulco.
The family would like to thank each nurse, physician, and other healthcare personnel who cared for Anna Maria and helped her meet her daily needs, which enhanced her quality of life, for the years and days up until her passing. The support of family and friends was and is deeply appreciated.
This message was seen in print and we felt it captures our experience of our Mother at the end of life. "Alzheimer's eventually destroyed her ability to embrace others but it did not destroy her family's ability to recognize that love transcends all things. The darkness is now gone and the light has returned".
A graveside service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman, PA. Father Michael Metzgar of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Mennonite Home Communities c/o The Benevolent Fund at 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
