Services have been scheduled for Anna Mae Stoltzfus, late wife of Isaac S. Stoltzfus, of 145 Spring Garden Road, Kinzers. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 12 at 9 a.m. EST at the late home, 145 Spring Garden Road, Kinzers. Interment will be in the Spring Garden Cemetery. Friends may call from the time of this notice until time of service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shivery Funeral Home, Christiana & Paradise. shiveryfuneralhome.com
Plant a tree in memory of Anna Stoltzfus
A living tribute »
A living tribute »