Anna Mae Stoltzfus, 64, of 145 Spring Garden Rd., Kinzers, entered into rest on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 in Tijuana, Mexico. Born in Gap, she was the daughter of the late Levi K. and Mary Beiler Esh. Anna was the wife of Isaac S. Stoltzfus. She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by: ten children, Levi K. married to Mary Zook Stoltzfus, Coatesville, Amos E. married to Sara Ruth Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, Newburg, Fannie Mae married to Daniel Z. Stoltzfus, Barbara E. married to Moses Z. Stoltzfus, both of Kinzers, Elizabeth E. Stoltzfus, at home, Lydiann E. married to David Chupp, Pearisburg, VA, John Isaac married to Naomi S. Beiler Stoltzfus, Kinzers, Omar E., LeRoy E. and Mary Ann Stoltzfus, all at home; 18 grandchildren; siblings, Samuel married to Rachel Ebersol Esh, Emanuel married to Barbie Ann Stoltzfus Esh, David married to Naomi Lapp Esh, Ivan married to Sarah Stoltzfus Esh, Elizabeth married to Steve Huyard, Levi, Jr. married to Sadie Stoltzfus Esh, John Esh, Omar married to Martha Lapp Esh. She was preceded in death by: a stillborn grandson and granddaughter, a stillborn sister.
