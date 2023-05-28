Anna Mae Snyder, 82, of Narvon, formerly of Reinholds, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center.
She was born in Schoeneck to the late Jacob and Anna (Petery) Hemling and was the wife of the late William A. Snyder who passed away in 2015.
She was a member of Swamp Christian Fellowship Church, Reinholds, and the Ford Car Club. She enjoyed antique cars and playing Bingo.
Anna worked for Walter Moyers and was a shipping manager for Keystone Nitewear.
Anna is survived by daughter, Denise A. Myers, wife of James.
A private graveside service will be held at the Swamp Cemetery, Reinholds, with Pastor Craig Frazier officiating.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
A living tribute »