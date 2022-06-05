Anna Mae Snader, 96, of 3001 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, formerly of Leola, died Wednesday, June 2, 2022 at her residence. She was the youngest daughter of the late Rev. John L. Myer and Erla A. Snyder Myer where she grew up on their farm in Schoeneck, PA. She was the wife of the late Charles Leo Snader to whom she was married for 64 years.
During and after WWII she was the Executive Assistant for the VP of Hamilton Watch Company during which time she and Leo also had a chicken farm in Akron. While raising her boys, she was the Executive Assistant to the Garden Spot Junior High School Principal until Jeff and David were through Junior High. She then became the Executive Assistant to the President of Lancaster Labs, Dr. Earl Hess, from which she retired in 1984. Faith was always a large part of her life. Growing up she attended Mohler Church of the Brethren where her father was the minister. When she and Leo got married in 1946, they moved to Akron and attended Akron Church of the Brethren. When they moved to New Holland, they attended Conestoga Church of the Brethren. Anna Mae was active in Farm Women, taught Sunday School and was a Chorister leading the singing wherever she attended church. She continued to lead singing at Brethren Village. Anna Mae and Leo were part of the Georgie Boy Motor Home Club for many years, traveling to all 48 of the contiguous United States until they settled into a winter home in Bradenton, Florida.
She is survived by two sons, Jeffrey M. husband of Anita M. Snader of Columbia, Pennsylvania and David M. Snader of Bend, Oregon, a granddaughter Lina Marie Bighley, a great grandson Zander Michael Bighley and great granddaughter Bianca Anna Mae Bighley, all of White Bear Lake, MN. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Esther Kurtz, Floy Hess and Mary Coulson.
A celebration of life will be held sometime in August at Jeff and Anita's home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Lancaster County, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or Disaster Relief fund at Conestoga Church of the Brethren, 141 E. Main St., Leola, PA 17540.