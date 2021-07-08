Anna Mae Rubincan, 79, of New Providence, PA passed away peacefully during the night, Monday, July 5, 2021, with family by her side. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Anna had a fun personality and a little bit of sassiness to her.
Anna was born in Lancaster, PA the daughter of the late Merle and Maydell (Smith) Bernhardt. She was known as "Nan Rube" to all, the kids, family or not. They could stop by anytime for a soda and snack. She loved playing bingo.
Anna is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Ronald Rubincan; her daughter, Cheryl Gamber of Lancaster; her sons, Denny Gamber (Karen) of New Providence, and Mark Gamber of Mountville; nine grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Also surviving are three step daughters, Rhonda, Jodie, and Chrissy; her brother, Merle, and her sister, Mary. Preceding her in death besides her parents, are siblings, Sis, Kitty, and Muriel.
Services will be private. Please omit flowers, contributions in her name can be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603
