Anna Mae Risser, 89, of Akron, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at home.
She was born in Tulpehocken Twp. to the late Augustus and Marie (Reber) Edris and was the wife of the late Mahlon Risser who passed away in 2012.
She was a member of Akron Church of the Brethren where she was a member of the quilting group. She also loved to crochet prayer shawls and baby afghans.
Anna Mae was co-owner along with her husband, Mahlon, of the Risser's Farm Market for 38 years before they retired in 1999.
Anna Mae is survived by eight children, Ronald, husband of Jean (White) Risser of Denver, Dale, husband of Pat (Maser) Risser of Bowmansville, Linda, wife of Richard Lytle of Bethany Beach, DE, Sharon, wife of Ken Steiner, Jr. of Bowmansville, Patty, wife of Robert Highley of Denver, Beverly, wife of Robert Miller of Mohnton, Brenda, wife of John Bienlein of Flint, MI, Marjorie, wife of Michael Senhouse of Rock Hill, SC; 22 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and 7 siblings, Fern, wife of Curtis Phillipy, Janis, wife of the late Irvin Horst, Phyllis, wife of the late Glenn Baylor, Carol, wife of Glenn Burkholder, Dorothy, wife of the late Barry Gensemer, Donna, wife of Jay Crouse and Terry, husband of Debra Edris.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by four siblings, Betty Edris Moyer, Eugene Edris, Gary Edris, and Susan Edris Patches.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 9 to 11 AM at the Akron Church of the Brethren, 613 Main Street, Akron, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM. Interment will take place in Wolf Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Anna Mae's memory may be made to Akron Church of the Brethren, MEMO: Memorial Fund, 613 Main Street, Akron, PA, 17501.
