Anna Mae Nolt, 44, of 216 Linden Grove Road, New Holland, passed away at UPMC Lititz on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. She was the wife of James O. Nolt. Born in East Earl, she was the daughter of Harvey B. and Edna W. Horst Sensenig of East Earl.
Anna Mae was a homemaker and a member of the New Holland Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Surviving besides her husband and parents are six sons, Lamar S. Nolt, Timothy S. Nolt, James Lynn Nolt, Vernon S. Nolt, Glen David Nolt and Wendall S. Nolt all at home; five daughters, Joanne S. wife of Calvin Zimmerman of East Earl, Dorothy S. Nolt, Marlene S. Nolt, Louanna S. Nolt, and Emily S. Nolt all at home; a grandson, Karlyn Zimmerman; seven brothers, Jonathan husband of Jane Sensenig of Stanley, NY, Elvin husband of Emma Sensenig of East Earl, Harvey husband of Nancy Sensenig of Stanley, NY, Jason husband of Louella Sensenig of East Earl, Nelson husband of Lorraine Sensenig of Stanley, NY, Nevin husband of Annetta Sensenig of Stanley, NY, and Vernon husband of Lois Ann Sensenig of East Earl; four sisters, Elizabeth wife of Sidney Weaver of East Earl, PA, Minerva wife of James Leid of Ephrata, Eileen wife of Mark Reiff of East Earl, and Edna Jane wife of Jonathan Shirk of Denver; and a mother-in-law, Anna Mary Nolt of New Holland. She was preceded in death by a father-in-law, John S. Nolt.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, April 25, at 9:30 A.M. at the New Holland Mennonite Church, with Bishop Titus Martin officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A Viewing will be held at the late home on Monday from 1:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA
