Anna Mae Murr, 97, of Lititz, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at United Zion Retirement Community, Lititz. Born in Warwick Township, she was the daughter of the late James O. and Katie Eckert Gilbert. She was the loving wife of the late Russell E. Murr who passed away in 2007.
Anna worked at the former Dutch Maid, Ephrata, sewing garments and the former RCA, Lancaster. She was a member of Lititz United Methodist Church. Anna enjoyed cooking and baking.
Surviving is a son, Brian K. Murr, Landisville, two step sons; Larry E. husband of Patricia Murr, Arizona, Sheldon L. husband of Rita Murr, Manheim, two step grandchildren; Kim Colorado, Kyle Murr, one step great-grandchild, Janet Blanks, a step great-great-grandchild, Braydon Blanks, and a sister, Betty Hine. She was preceded in death by three brothers; Clayton, John, and James Gilbert, and four sisters; Helen Hackman, Arlene May, Elsie Mull, and Jean Strauss.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Anna's funeral service at Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Monday, July 19, 2021 at 10:30 AM. There will be a viewing from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Interment in Brunnerville United Methodist Cemetery, Warwick Township.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send memorial contributions in Anna's memory to United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com