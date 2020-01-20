Anna Mae Moyer, 83, resident of Luther Acres, formerly of Reinholds, passed away Sat., Jan. 18, 2020. Born in Blainsport, she was a daughter of the late David Earl, Sr. & Miriam Marie (McQuate) Yost, and the loving wife of 61 years to Charles N. Moyer, Jr.
Anna Mae was a graduate of Cocalico Union High School, class of 1954. She recently celebrated her 60-year membership at Swamp Lutheran Church in Reinholds. Anna Mae enjoyed reading, watching her favorite TV shows, and she was a huge fan of Engelbert Humperdinck. She loved her cats and her cat collection. Most of all, she enjoyed raising her family and having quality time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Anna Mae is survived by three children, Patti Weaver of Denver, Charles N. Moyer III of Wernersville, & Todd O. Moyer (Michelle) of Ephrata; four grandchildren, Lauren Moyer, Tayler Moyer, Philip Weaver (Molly), & Jordan Weaver (Logan); & four great-grandchildren, Kash Weaver, Sydney Weaver, Harrison Weaver, & Emmett Weaver. She was predeceased by her brother, David E. Yost.
Viewing: Wed., Jan. 22nd from 6 to 8 PM at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, PA 17567 and Thurs., Jan. 23rd from 10 to 11 AM at Swamp Lutheran Church, 275 Swamp Church Rd., Reinholds, PA 17569. Service: Thurs., 11:00 AM at church. Interment will follow at Swamp Cemetery.
Memorial contributions to the Humane League of Lancaster Co., 2195 Lincoln Hwy. E., Lancaster, PA 17602.