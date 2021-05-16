Anna Mae McGallicher, 82, of 1235 Wabank Rd., Lancaster, entered into rest on May 13, 2021 at home. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Christian and Sarah (Mummaw) Showalter. Mrs. McGallicher worked as a bookkeeper and clerk for Hamilton Bank and Community Surgical Associates.
She loved bowling and softball.
She is survived by: children, Kelly wife of Steven Martin, Holtwood, Lisa Shank companion of Scott Reese, Lancaster, Susan Karl, York, Terry McGallicher, Ephrata; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Elizabeth Deaver, Lancaster.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Harold E. McGallicher who died in 2000; a daughter, Vickie McGallicher; a granddaughter, Tory McGallicher; siblings, Christian Jr. and James Showalter.
The Viewing will be held at Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola, PA on Thursday, May 20th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Private interment: Riverview Burial Park, Lancaster. Furman's – Leola
