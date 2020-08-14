Anna Mae Martin, 81, formerly of Terre Hill, a resident of Fairmount Homes, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Wellspan Ephrata Hospital.
She was the wife of the late Laban H. Martin who died in 2018. Born in West Caln Twp., Chester County, she was the daughter of the late Christ and Emma Sweigart Yoder.
Anna Mae was a homemaker and a member of the Hinkletown Mennonite Church. She enjoyed puzzles, crocheting and sewing.
Surviving are two daughters, Anita wife of Dennis Gettel of Denver, and Donna wife of Kevin Gerber of Lititz; a son, Brian husband of Gretchen Martin of Bowmansville; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Kathryn Clark of Parkesburg, and Irma Holmes of Peach Bottom. She was preceded in death by brothers, Raymond, Kenneth and Allan Yoder.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 17, at 2:00 P.M. at the Hinkletown Mennonite Church, 2031 Division Highway, Ephrata, PA. The family will greet friends following the service. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family in the adjoining church cemetery. The service will be livestreamed on the church website at hinkletown.org starting at 1:45 P.M. CDC guidelines concerning social distancing will be followed and masks are suggested. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Anna Mae's memory may be made to the Benevolent Fund at Fairmount Homes. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Homes for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA