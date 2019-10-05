Anna Mae Hoover, 76, of Richland, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in the Richland Christian Home, Richland, PA. She was born in East Earl Township, Lancaster County on May 11, 1943, a daughter of the late Harvey S. and Elizabeth G. Martin Hoover.
Anna Mae was employed by Binner's Associates in Schaefferstown for many years. She was a member of the Fairview Mennonite Church of the Weaverland Conference.
She is survived by a sister, Vera M. Hoover; nephews, Curvin Hoover and Nelson Hoover; nieces, Ruth Ann Hoover and Mary Jane Martin; 18 great-nieces and nephews; 13 great-great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Melvin Hoover, three infant siblings, Mary, Wilmer and Raymond Hoover and nephew, Melvin M. Hoover, Jr.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday October 8, 2019 at 9:30 am in Fairview Mennonite Church, 111 Elco Drive, Myerstown, PA. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing will be on Monday from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Fairview Mennonite Reception Center, 141 Jackson Road, Lebanon, PA.
PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com