Anna Mae Hoober 1911 - 2019

Anna Mae Hoober passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Landis Homes Retirement Community, Lititz, PA, one week after her 108th birthday.
She was married to John J. Hoober who predeceased her in 1994. She enjoyed many years of volunteer work at Landis Homes in the ceramic studio, stocking shelves in the community grocery store, playing the organ for services, and donated her payment from over 300 knitted doll outfits to the Caring Fund.
She is survived by son and daughters Dorothy J. Frey predeceased by husband J. Mowery Frey, J. Kenneth Hoober married to Doris Zook Hoober, Mary Ellen Barge married to Melvin H. Barge, Jr., Linda M. Bowman married to James L. Bowman, 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 19, at 4:00 P.M. at West Bethany Chapel at Landis Homes, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA with the Rev. Leon Oberholtzer officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family in the Stumptown Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to The Gideons International, Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251 To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA